The $900 OnePlus 8 Pro takes photos as good as the Galaxy S20 series starting at $1,000, and it's proof that paying more for a smartphone doesn't mean a better camera 



Related videos from verified sources Samsung Galaxy A31 launched: Price & Specs



Samsung has launched its next A-series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A31, in India. It is the third A-series smartphone after the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71, that the company has launched in India.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:40 Published 6 days ago One plus unintentionally disables 'X-Ray' filter with an update



Smartphone manufacturer company OnePlus accidentally pushed an over-the-air update that disables a filter that can see through some thin black plastics and, in certain cases, clothes. According to The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago Samsung accused of another exploding phone



Footage reveals a Samsung phone ON FIRE after it terrifyingly began sparking "like fireworks" and burst into flames, claims a California-based man. Kenji Yanase, 35, owns a now-charred and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Tech Investor News The $900 OnePlus 8 Pro takes photos as good as the Galaxy S20 series starting at $1,000, and its pr (Antonio Villas… https://t.co/QyG86pzE10 8 hours ago Principal-IT The $900 OnePlus 8 Pro takes photos as good as the Galaxy S20 series starting at $1,000, and it's proof that paying… https://t.co/dpWJ1z3R7z 9 hours ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - The $900 OnePlus 8 Pro takes photos as good as the Galaxy S20 series starting at $1,000, and it'… https://t.co/S5xDFW44Ec 9 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. The $900 OnePlus 8 Pro takes photos as good as the Galaxy S20 series starting at $1,000, and it's proof that paying… https://t.co/fuJfTXWCLR 9 hours ago Pradeesh My OnePlus camera phone is sorta gone...I mean the camera lenses are broken due to condensation . It just takes blurry photos lol 1 week ago