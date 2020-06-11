The $900 OnePlus 8 Pro takes photos as good as the Galaxy S20 series starting at $1,000, and it's proof that paying more for a smartphone doesn't mean a better camera
Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
· If you're deciding between the Galaxy S20 series and the OnePlus 8 Pro, you'll be happy to know that they both take excellent, high quality photos for the most part.
· With that said, each phone processes photos differently, and that difference is imparted into each photo.
· There's no right or wrong here, unless...
Samsung has launched its next A-series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A31, in India. It is the third A-series smartphone after the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71, that the company has launched in India..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:40Published
Smartphone manufacturer company OnePlus accidentally pushed an over-the-air update that disables a filter that can see through some thin black plastics and, in certain cases, clothes. According to The..