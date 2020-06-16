Global  

Apple's iPhone 12 is expected to bring major changes like a new design, 5G, and 3D cameras — here's everything we know about it so far (AAPL)

Business Insider Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Apple's iPhone 12 is expected to bring major changes like a new design, 5G, and 3D cameras — here's everything we know about it so far (AAPL)· Apple will likely add 5G support to its 2020 flagship iPhones, according to early reports and rumors.
· Other than 5G connectivity, the phones are said to feature a more advanced 3D camera and new size options.
· The addition of 5G could boost demand for Apple's new iPhones as customers are upgrading their smartphones less...
