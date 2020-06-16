Apple's iPhone 12 is expected to bring major changes like a new design, 5G, and 3D cameras — here's everything we know about it so far (AAPL) Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· Apple will likely add 5G support to its 2020 flagship iPhones, according to early reports and rumors.

· Other than 5G connectivity, the phones are said to feature a more advanced 3D camera and new size options.

· The addition of 5G could boost demand for Apple's new iPhones as customers are upgrading their smartphones less... · Apple will likely add 5G support to its 2020 flagship iPhones, according to early reports and rumors.· Other than 5G connectivity, the phones are said to feature a more advanced 3D camera and new size options.· The addition of 5G could boost demand for Apple's new iPhones as customers are upgrading their smartphones less 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published 22 hours ago Patent suggests Apple's AR Glasses may resemble an iPhone across the face 00:58 Patent suggests Apple's AR Glasses may resemble an iPhone across the face The tech giant has been believed to have been working an an Augmented Reality headset for some time, and what's more, top tech analyst Jon Prosser recently revealed the 'Apple Glasses' will come with 5G. By having 5G, the set...

Tweets about this Trava Ragas Apple's iPhone 12 is expected to bring major changes like a new design, 5G, and 3D cameras — here's everything we k… https://t.co/KaC45b3pP5 4 days ago kensukestylist Apple's iPhone 12 is expected to bring major changes like a new design, 5G, and 3D cameras — here's everything we k… https://t.co/jH1FVbn3iO 4 days ago ThriftyMillionaire🇺🇸 Apple will likely add 5G support to its 2020 flagship iPhones, according to early reports and rumors. Other than 5G… https://t.co/Pl5xehoDxD 4 days ago Newcastle United News Apple's iPhone 12 is expected to bring major changes like a new design, 5G, and 3D cameras -...… https://t.co/fVhKab5WUQ 4 days ago HP Targeting, Inc. Apple's iPhone 12 is expected to bring major changes like a new design, 5G, and 3D cameras — here's everything we k… https://t.co/pTPlZm4pGa 4 days ago Principal-IT Apple's iPhone 12 is expected to bring major changes like a new design, 5G, and 3D cameras — here's everything we k… https://t.co/MYXYV5zvlt 4 days ago