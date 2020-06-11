Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA picks Astrobotic to deliver its water-hunting robot rover to the Moon

TechCrunch Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
NASA has selected a company to fly its VIPER Moon rover to the Moon, for a mission which will be a crucial step in its Artemis program as it will help the agency determine where and how it can establish a long-term presence on the lunar surface. NASA announced on Thursday that Astrobotic will be […]
