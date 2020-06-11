'Virtual' drug research is becoming a permanent reality as the coronavirus upends clinical trials and fuels a new breed of startups Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· The novel

· One of them is the way drugmakers test new medicines to figure out if they work, called clinical trials.

· To curb delays, giant pharmas are doing more research away from hospitals and clinics.

· Called virtual trials, the approach relies on... · The novel coronavirus has upended many parts of the US healthcare system.· One of them is the way drugmakers test new medicines to figure out if they work, called clinical trials.· To curb delays, giant pharmas are doing more research away from hospitals and clinics.· Called virtual trials, the approach relies on 👓 View full article

