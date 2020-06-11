Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Virtual' drug research is becoming a permanent reality as the coronavirus upends clinical trials and fuels a new breed of startups

Business Insider Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
'Virtual' drug research is becoming a permanent reality as the coronavirus upends clinical trials and fuels a new breed of startups· The novel coronavirus has upended many parts of the US healthcare system.
· One of them is the way drugmakers test new medicines to figure out if they work, called clinical trials.
· To curb delays, giant pharmas are doing more research away from hospitals and clinics.
· Called virtual trials, the approach relies on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

We're going to try phytopharmaceutical ACQH against COVID-19: CSIR DG [Video]

We're going to try phytopharmaceutical ACQH against COVID-19: CSIR DG

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on June 06 amid coronavirus pandemic, the DG of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr Shekhar C Mande spoke on clinical trials. He said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:23Published
The Race For Coronavirus Treatments And Cure Continue [Video]

The Race For Coronavirus Treatments And Cure Continue

The race for coronavirus treatments and vaccines are proceeding at a frenetic speed. The commitment to this pace of research is expected to maintain throughout the month of June. Business Insider has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
WHO decision to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 is not correct: CSIR DG [Video]

WHO decision to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 is not correct: CSIR DG

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Director General Shekhar Mande said that WHO decision to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 is not correct and it must resume as early..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published

Tweets about this

StrictlyVC

StrictlyVC 'Virtual' drug research is becoming a permanent reality as the coronavirus upends clinical trials and fuels a new b… https://t.co/rt0H1RtsQo 1 minute ago

BestThrifty

ThriftyMillionaire🇺🇸 The novel coronavirus has upended many parts of the US healthcare system. One of them is the way drugmakers test ne… https://t.co/vSYhebGU9c 31 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva 'Virtual' drug research is becoming a permanent reality as the coronavirus upends clinical trials and fuels a new b… https://t.co/rwBGjWZFrd 33 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. 'Virtual' drug research is becoming a permanent reality as the coronavirus upends clinical trials and fuels a new b… https://t.co/CtsvVuey7m 33 minutes ago

mlisse

Michael Lisse 'Virtual' drug research is becoming a permanent reality as the coronavirus upends clinical trials and fuels a new b… https://t.co/MrOWsqxE0d 33 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT 'Virtual' drug research is becoming a permanent reality as the coronavirus upends clinical trials and fuels a new b… https://t.co/aSUTSEFIkD 33 minutes ago