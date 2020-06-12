Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's a much closer look at the PlayStation 5, Sony's next-gen game console that's scheduled to launch this fall (SNE)

Business Insider Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Here's a much closer look at the PlayStation 5, Sony's next-gen game console that's scheduled to launch this fall (SNE)· *This holiday season, Sony plans to release two new PlayStation consoles in the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 "Digital Edition."*
· *The two consoles are identical with one exception: The Digital Edition has no disc drive.*
· *Sony revealed both versions of the PlayStation 5 during a lengthy video broadcast on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Sony Reveals PS5 Console and New Game Trailers

Sony Reveals PS5 Console and New Game Trailers 01:14

 Sony Reveals PS5 Console and New Game Trailers The highly-anticipated console was revealed on Thursday as part of a Sony event that was held to discuss new game titles. The new console is white, tall and thin with blue light and black accents. There will also be a discless "all digital" version of...

Related videos from verified sources

This Week in Gaming: PS5, Cyberpunk 2077, PUBG and more! [Video]

This Week in Gaming: PS5, Cyberpunk 2077, PUBG and more!

A lot happens in a week, so if you didn't have time to keep track of all the gaming news, don't worry! We've got your back. Here's a roundup of the best things that happened in gaming this week.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 03:07Published
Sony unveils Playstation 5, teases new games [Video]

Sony unveils Playstation 5, teases new games

Sony unveiled its new Playstation 5 games console on Friday, and teased more than two dozen new games. But it's keeping fans guessing about the price of its new machine. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
Sony PlayStation 5 - Future of Gaming Trailer [Video]

Sony PlayStation 5 - Future of Gaming Trailer

Check out the "Future of Gaming" trailer for the Sony PlayStation 5! It will be available in both a Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive version and a Digital Edition later this year. PS5 Release Date:..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:21Published

Related news from verified sources

The PlayStation 5 is about to have its big debut — these are the 4 most important details we expect to learn about Sony's next-gen game console (SNE)

The PlayStation 5 is about to have its big debut — these are the 4 most important details we expect to learn about Sony's next-gen game console (SNE) · *The PlayStation 5, Sony's next-generation game console, will finally be revealed in a presentation on June 11 that Sony is touting as "a look at the future...
Business Insider

The PlayStation 5 will finally get revealed on June 11 with an event Sony is touting as a first look 'at the future of gaming' on the next-generation console (SNE)

The PlayStation 5 will finally get revealed on June 11 with an event Sony is touting as a first look 'at the future of gaming' on the next-generation console (SNE) · *The PlayStation 5, Sony's next-generation game console, will finally be revealed in a presentation on June 11, the company said.* · *The presentation,...
Business Insider

Watch the big PlayStation 5 reveal right here (SNE)

Watch the big PlayStation 5 reveal right here (SNE) · *The PlayStation 5, Sony's next-generation game console, will finally be revealed in a presentation on June 11 that Sony is touting as "a look at the future...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Ronaldi45768507

R RT @businessinsider: Here's a much closer look at the PlayStation 5, Sony's next-gen game console that's scheduled to launch this fall http… 3 minutes ago

JimmCarr

Jim Carr Here's a much closer look at the PlayStation 5, Sony's next-gen game console that's scheduled to launch this fall (… https://t.co/KhpTttEhfo 3 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Here's a much closer look at the PlayStation 5, Sony's next-gen game console that's scheduled to launch this fall (… https://t.co/xw7aHrVEJd 12 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Here's a much closer look at the PlayStation 5, Sony's next-gen game console that's scheduled to launch this fall https://t.co/3GLnRuoCb8 14 minutes ago

drumstixx420

Drumstixx420 RT @NPR: Republicans and Democrats seldom agree on much in 21st century politics — but one issue that divides them more than ever may be vo… 45 minutes ago

AndyB25334608

Andy RT @nprpolitics: Republicans and Democrats seldom agree on much in 21st century politics — but one issue that divides them more than ever m… 1 hour ago