This 'nerdy' Special Forces soldier is getting paid to play 'Call of Duty' in the US Army Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Sgt. 1st Class Joshua David, a Green Beret, gets paid by the US Army to play video games.

· David and the Army's other esports players stream for roughly five hours a day, but still maintain the service's military standards.

· Here's what his day looks like and how recruits can also become a member of the Army's esports... · Sgt. 1st Class Joshua David, a Green Beret, gets paid by the US Army to play video games.· David and the Army's other esports players stream for roughly five hours a day, but still maintain the service's military standards.· Here's what his day looks like and how recruits can also become a member of the Army's esports 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this