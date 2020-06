T-Mobile explains what caused the massive outage that disrupted voice and data service across the United States earlier this week (TMUS) Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

· T-Mobile has shared more information behind the cause of Monday's outage, saying the problems were the result of a circuit failure from a third-party provider in the Southeast.

