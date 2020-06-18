Global  

Amazon to stream Premier League soccer free on Twitch

The Verge Thursday, 18 June 2020
Amazon to stream Premier League soccer free on Twitch

Amazon will start streaming live Premier League football (soccer) games free on Twitch later this month. Twitch viewers in the UK will be able to access four matches, starting with the Crystal Palace vs. Burnley match on June 29th. Deadline reports that the Premier League streams will also include Twitch chat, so expect to see thousands of fans shouting virtually from the sidelines and spamming emoji alongside the games. Amazon will also be streaming its Premier League games on Prime Video for subscribers.

This is the first time that Amazon has chosen to stream Premier League games through its Twitch service, free of charge. Amazon secured the rights to stream Premier League matches in the UK for three years back in 2018, and streamed...
