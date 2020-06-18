Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to reset your Apple ID password when you've forgotten it or lost your device

Business Insider Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
How to reset your Apple ID password when you've forgotten it or lost your device· Apple offers several ways to reset your Apple ID password depending on your access to personal devices and their operating systems. 
· To reset your Apple ID password through a browser, you'll need access to one of your Apple devices and your Apple ID email. 
· The Apple Support app can help you reset your Apple ID...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Best Buy Having An Apple Product Sale For Memorial Day [Video]

Best Buy Having An Apple Product Sale For Memorial Day

Best Buy has some rare, valuable deals on a range of products for Memorial Day. Included in those deals are a wide range of Apple products and massive savings. If you're in the market for a new Apple..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Apple Makes It Easier to Unlock Phone While Wearing a Mask [Video]

Apple Makes It Easier to Unlock Phone While Wearing a Mask

Apple is working on a solution to help with facial recognition while wearing a face mask, according to TechCruch. For users who try to log in while wearing a face mask, the Face ID option will default..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:13Published

Related news from verified sources

How to change your Apple ID password in 3 different ways

How to change your Apple ID password in 3 different ways · How you change your Apple ID password depends on the device you're using and what version it's running on.  · Apple ID owners can generally change their...
Business Insider

How to change your Apple Watch password or reset it if you've forgotten it

How to change your Apple Watch password or reset it if you've forgotten it ** · *To reset your Apple Watch's password, you can use the Watch app on your iPhone, or the device's charger.* · *When you reset the passcode on your...
Business Insider


Tweets about this