As remote work makes it easier for employees to leak sensitive data, a New Zealand startup just launched a new service that tracks what people are printing at hom (MSFT)

Business Insider Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
As remote work makes it easier for employees to leak sensitive data, a New Zealand startup just launched a new service that tracks what people are printing at hom (MSFT)· A company called PRAAS is launching a new 'printing as a service' platform this week on Microsoft's Azure cloud system.
· PRAAS gives corporate IT teams a view of what is being printed – even on employees' home printers. 
· Data theft or loss is a major issue with remote work, experts say, and PRAAS says it can address...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Ardern says new virus cases were

Ardern says new virus cases were "unacceptable failure" 01:29

 New Zealand on Wednesday (June 17) said the defence force will now oversee the country's quarantine facilities and strengthen border requirements, after a slip up allowed two people with coronavirus to move around the country.

