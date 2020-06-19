As remote work makes it easier for employees to leak sensitive data, a New Zealand startup just launched a new service that tracks what people are printing at hom (MSFT) Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

· A company called PRAAS is launching a new 'printing as a service' platform this week on Microsoft's Azure cloud system.

· PRAAS gives corporate IT teams a view of what is being printed – even on employees' home printers.

· Data theft or loss is a major issue with remote work, experts say, and PRAAS says it can address... · A company called PRAAS is launching a new 'printing as a service' platform this week on Microsoft's Azure cloud system.· PRAAS gives corporate IT teams a view of what is being printed – even on employees' home printers.· Data theft or loss is a major issue with remote work, experts say, and PRAAS says it can address 👓 View full article

