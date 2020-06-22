'The clinical person is going to just slaughter the emotional person.' This is why legendary VC Marc Andreessen doesn't think investing should feel like gambling.
Monday, 22 June 2020 () · On June 13, legendary venture capitalist Marc Andreessen told angel investor Sriram Krishnan about his approach to building a firm and evaluating potential investments, for Krishnan's newsletter, The Observer Effect.
· Andreessen said that he doesn't have the gambling gene in that he doesn't feel a dopamine rush when he...