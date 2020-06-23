Ben & Jerry's just joined the growing list of advertisers boycotting Facebook over the platform's lack of hate speech moderation Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Ben & Jerry's is halting paid advertising on Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram over the company's hate speech policies, the company announced in a tweet Tuesday.

· "Facebook, Inc. must take the clear and unequivocal actions to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate," the company said.

