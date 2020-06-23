Ben & Jerry's just joined the growing list of advertisers boycotting Facebook over the platform's lack of hate speech moderation
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () · Ben & Jerry's is halting paid advertising on Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram over the company's hate speech policies, the company announced in a tweet Tuesday.
· "Facebook, Inc. must take the clear and unequivocal actions to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate," the company said.
·...
Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s said it will join other companies and stop advertising on Facebook. The boycott comes over concerns of the company’s role in spreading hate speech. Ben & Jerry’s said Facebook must take “clear and unequivocal actions” to deter racism and hate from being...