Elon Musk said in a leaked email that Tesla may break even during Q2 despite its US car factory closing for 2 months (TSLA)

Business Insider Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Elon Musk said in a leaked email that Tesla may break even during Q2 despite its US car factory closing for 2 months (TSLA)· Tesla may avoid a loss during the second quarter, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an email on Monday.
· "Breaking even is looking super tight," he said. "Really makes a difference for every car you build and deliver. Please go all out to ensure victory!"
· While Tesla made a surprise profit in the first quarter of this...
