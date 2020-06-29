Elon Musk said in a leaked email that Tesla may break even during Q2 despite its US car factory closing for 2 months (TSLA) Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

· Tesla may avoid a loss during the second quarter, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an email on Monday.

· "Breaking even is looking super tight," he said. "Really makes a difference for every car you build and deliver. Please go all out to ensure victory!"

