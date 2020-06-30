Global  

Facial recognition software fails to correctly identify people '96 percent of the time,' according to Detroit's chief of police

Tuesday, 30 June 2020
Facial recognition software fails to correctly identify people '96 percent of the time,' according to Detroit's chief of police· *In Detroit, where facial recognition software is used in police investigations, the software fails "96% of the time," according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig.*
· *Craig said as much during a public meeting on Monday, Vice reported. "If we were just to use the technology by itself, to identify someone, I would say 96%...
