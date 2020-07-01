RYOBI’s 16-inch 18V Electric Lawn Mower is now $80 off at $299 Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 16-inch 18V Electric Lawn Mower for *$299*. That’s down $80 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This model features a 2-in-1 mulching system, 16-inch deck and it ships with two 4Ah batteries. It also includes a 5-year warranty. You can easily ditch the gas and oil routine this summer for a fully-electric model with today’s deal. Includes up to 40-minutes worth of runtime, which should be plenty for small to medium-sized yards. Rated 4.1/5 stars.



more…



The post RYOBI’s 16-inch 18V Electric Lawn Mower is now $80 off at $299 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

