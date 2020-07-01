|
Two ex-Amazon Web Services executives behind its serverless and blockchain teams just got $5.1 million to make it easier for customers to manage their data between clouds
Wednesday, 1 July 2020
· On Wednesday, the startup Vendia announced that it raised $5.1 million in seed funding.
· The startup was founded by two notable ex-Amazon engineers: Tim Wagner, founder of serverless product AWS Lambda and later Coinbase VP of engineering; and Shruthi Rao, who headed blockchain technology at AWS.
· Each of them brought...
