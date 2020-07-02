Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook CEOs will testify before Congress Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



The CEOs of Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Google will testify before Congress later this month to answer questions related to its broad antitrust investigation of Big Tech. The plans were first reported by Kara Swisher, before a spokesperson for the House Judiciary Committee confirmed the plans to The New York Times. Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet/Google’s Sundar Pichai, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos have all agreed to testify.



