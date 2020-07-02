Today’s Best Game Deals: L.A. Noire Switch $25, Pokémon Let’s Go $45, more Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the Switch version of Rockstar’s L.A. Noire for *$24.99*. Regularly up to $50 on the eShop, today’s offer is $5 below the best price on Amazon and the lowest we can find. This is a dark crime thriller set in 1940’s Los Angeles where players take on the role an LAPD detective. Making your way up the ranks, this unique experience features “revolutionary facial animation” interrogations and new enhancements specifically for Nintendo Switch including gesture-based controls and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Pokémon Let’s Go, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Cave Story+, Batman Return to Arkham, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, and much more.



