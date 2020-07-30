Global  
 

GE’s Enbrighten Z-Wave Dimmer Switch drops to $33.50 (Save 26%), more from $31

9to5Toys Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Dimmer Switch for *$33.27 shipped*. Usually selling for $45, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen this year, and is the lowest since January. This Z-Wave dimmer switch from GE can integrate with a variety of smart home platforms thanks to Z-Wave Plus support. It’s a perfect option for automating or controlling overhead lights for those that don’t want to replace each and every bulb. This smart light switch also features a built-in Z-Wave Plus repeater, expanding your setup so that other devices can take advantage of the improved range. Over 755 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more Z-Wave deals from *$31*.

