NBA 2K21’s PS5 and Series X versions will cost $69.99, hinting at a next-gen price jump Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

2K Games has announced that it’ll sell the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the upcoming NBA 2K21 for $69.99, a $10 increase to the current-gen Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game. And it’s the first indication that the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 may be bringing a price increase from the standard $60 that major video games have been sold at for years when they arrive this fall.



Most video games have been sold at a $60 price since the “seventh-gen” console era of the Xbox 360, the PlayStation 3, and the Nintendo Wii, which was a $10 price increase from the $50 standard that had preceded it. But if NBA 2K21 is any indication, that $60 era is about to be over: assuming other game studios follow 2K Games’ lead here, the PS5... 2K Games has announced that it’ll sell the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the upcoming NBA 2K21 for $69.99, a $10 increase to the current-gen Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game. And it’s the first indication that the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 may be bringing a price increase from the standard $60 that major video games have been sold at for years when they arrive this fall.Most video games have been sold at a $60 price since the “seventh-gen” console era of the Xbox 360, the PlayStation 3, and the Nintendo Wii, which was a $10 price increase from the $50 standard that had preceded it. But if NBA 2K21 is any indication, that $60 era is about to be over: assuming other game studios follow 2K Games’ lead here, the PS5... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Samsung Galaxy A31 launched: Price & Specs



Samsung has launched its next A-series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A31, in India. It is the third A-series smartphone after the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71, that the company has launched in India.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:40 Published on June 5, 2020 7 HUGE Video Game Innovations on the Horizon | MojoPlays



Welcome to MojoPlays! Today we’re looking at the future of gaming! What devices or innovations will take games to the next level? Well here’s just a few to think of… If you think what you’re.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 09:01 Published on June 3, 2020 Apple Watch Series 5 Is Just $300



Apple Watch Series 5 Is Just $300 Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:25 Published on June 1, 2020

Tweets about this