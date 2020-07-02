ET Independence Day Deals: Dell U4320Q UltraSharp 43-Inch 4K Monitor for $710, All-New Ring Video Doorbell w/ Echo Dot only $79, Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7 Laptop $649
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Celebrate this Independence Day with discounts on new high-end devices. Today you can get your hands on a Ring Video Doorbell cam for a mere $79.99. There's also a 4K 43-inch Dell monitor that is available with hundreds cut off its retail price, and it comes with a bonus $100 gift card to make the deal all that much better.
The post ET Independence Day Deals: Dell U4320Q UltraSharp 43-Inch 4K Monitor for $710, All-New Ring Video Doorbell w/ Echo Dot only $79, Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7 Laptop $649 appeared first on ExtremeTech.
A horrified man thought the cherished family pet goldfish had perished after his prankster son filled his 'pride and joy' garden fountain with washing up liquid. Lachie Scarsbrook, 22, has been taking..
5 Facts About the 4th of July 1. The Declaration of Independence wasn't signed on July 4. July 4 was just the day the Continental Congress adopted the finalized document. 2. Massachusetts was the first..