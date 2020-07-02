Global  
 

Elon Musk thinks the surge in coronavirus cases is due to testing errors, but a virologist is debunking that 'dangerous misinformation'

Thursday, 2 July 2020
Elon Musk thinks the surge in coronavirus cases is due to testing errors, but a virologist is debunking that 'dangerous misinformation'· Elon Musk said on Twitter that testing errors, rather than new infections, are causing the new surge of coronavirus cases.
· Virologist Angela Rasmussen rushed to debunk the claim, which she called "dangerous misinformation."
· COVID-19 diagnostic tests have relatively low rates of false positives, and spikes in...
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: More States Seeing Surge In Coronavirus Cases

More States Seeing Surge In Coronavirus Cases 01:53

 Laura Podesta reports Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could get much worse.

