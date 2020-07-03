Global  

The story of how ‘Hamilton’ ended up on Disney+, and how to watch today

9to5Mac Friday, 3 July 2020
The day is here: Hamilton is officially available to stream on Disney+ around the world. The award-winning musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda chronicles the life of Alexander Hamilton, and you can now watch it on Disney+ right on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

