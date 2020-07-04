Global  

How To Play Ubisoft’s Free Battle Royale ‘Hyper Scape’?

Fossbytes Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Ubisoft surprised everyone by announcing a free-to-play battle royale game called ‘Hyper Scape.’ The game is set in 2054 and shows a futuristic theme with technologically advanced weapons and unique skills such as turning invisible. As of now, the game is in a limited-time technical test that will end on July 7. Interestingly, anyone in […]

