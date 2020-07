Video credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published 29 minutes ago Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish 'Faithless Electors' Who Buck Popular Vote 01:06 The Supreme Court on Monday said states can require presidential electors to cast their votes for their party's candidate that won the state's popular vote, upholding state laws that punish so-called "faithless electors" who break their pledge and vote for a candidate other than the one who won the...