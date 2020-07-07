Magic Leap appoints Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson as its new CEO, as the company tries to turn its fortunes around Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

· Magic Leap has announced that Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson will join the company as CEO, replacing Rony Abovitz.

· Johnson, who will start work in August, has served as Microsoft's vice president of business development since 2014.

· "I look forward to strategically building enduring relationships that connect Magic... · Magic Leap has announced that Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson will join the company as CEO, replacing Rony Abovitz.· Johnson, who will start work in August, has served as Microsoft's vice president of business development since 2014.· "I look forward to strategically building enduring relationships that connect Magic 👓 View full article

