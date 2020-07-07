Magic Leap appoints Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson as its new CEO, as the company tries to turn its fortunes around
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () · Magic Leap has announced that Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson will join the company as CEO, replacing Rony Abovitz.
· Johnson, who will start work in August, has served as Microsoft's vice president of business development since 2014.
· "I look forward to strategically building enduring relationships that connect Magic...
