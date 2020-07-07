Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Magic Leap appoints Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson as its new CEO, as the company tries to turn its fortunes around

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Magic Leap appoints Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson as its new CEO, as the company tries to turn its fortunes around· Magic Leap has announced that Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson will join the company as CEO, replacing Rony Abovitz.
· Johnson, who will start work in August, has served as Microsoft's vice president of business development since 2014.
· "I look forward to strategically building enduring relationships that connect Magic...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: JNJ, DOW [Video]

Dow Movers: JNJ, DOW

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 23.1% of its value.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published
Rubicon, Telaria Rebrand As ‘Magnite’ With Independence In Mind: CEO Barrett Speaks [Video]

Rubicon, Telaria Rebrand As ‘Magnite’ With Independence In Mind: CEO Barrett Speaks

Just two months after merging, programmatic ad platform Rubicon Project and video management platform Telaria are taking on a new name, Magnite. It is a rebranding that involved hundreds of staff from..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:49Published
New Job Lets You Get Paid To Eat Cheese [Video]

New Job Lets You Get Paid To Eat Cheese

Love cheese? A snack company is looking to pay someone to be their Cheese Executive Officer. Buzz60’s TC Newman has the delicious details.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Magic Leap Hires Top Microsoft Executive as C.E.O.

 Peggy Johnson, who led Microsoft’s business development, will take over the struggling virtual reality start-up in August.
NYTimes.com

Magic Leap appoints new CEO

 Magic Leap has appointed Peggy Johnson, a former executive at Microsoft, as CEO of the Plantation-based spatial computing company. She assumes the role Aug. 1....
bizjournals

Magic Leap has a new chief executive and it’s former Microsoft exec Peggy Johnson

 Peggy Johnson, the former executive vice president of business development at Microsoft, has been named as the new chief executive of Magic Leap, the company...
TechCrunch


Tweets about this

Jeans_philippes

Jean Philippe #BlackLivesMatter RT @TommyLee: Interesting. Peggy Johnson from Microsoft takes CEO role at Magic Leap. https://t.co/3fmGMLvSKY https://t.co/PjT79ant2A 10 minutes ago

mayrarvalle

Mayra R. Valle RT @businessinsider: Magic Leap appoints Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson as its new CEO, as the company tries to turn its fortunes around… 24 minutes ago

ebreiser

Emon Reiser #MagicLeap has named former Microsoft exec Peggy Johnson as CEO https://t.co/oJycEaEZ8i 26 minutes ago

StartUp_Invest

StartUp Investors Magic Leap appoints Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson as its new CEO, as the company tries to turn its fortunes aro… https://t.co/rUX7XZ5Qmz 28 minutes ago

GothamVirtual

Virtual Gotham #vr #vrgotham #3dvideomotion Magic Leap Appoints New CEO: Microsoft Executive Peggy Johnson https://t.co/t43uRo6SOS 30 minutes ago

iangodman

Ian Godman (Universal Digital Services) Magic Leap appoints Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson as its new CEO, as the company tries to turn its fortunes aro… https://t.co/OkE1qMu8zx 39 minutes ago

mlisse

Michael Lisse Magic Leap appoints Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson as its new CEO, as the company tries to turn its fortunes aro… https://t.co/161mW5zOql 39 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Magic Leap appoints Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson as its new CEO, as the company tries to turn its fortunes aro… https://t.co/XmTIyAjCmW 39 minutes ago