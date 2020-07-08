|
Meet Peggy Johnson, the Microsoft and Qualcomm veteran who's been tapped to turn failing mixed-reality startup Magic Leap into a success (MSFT)
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
· Peggy Johnson, Microsoft's head of business development, is leaving the company to become the CEO of Magic Leap.
· Johnson, who will start work in August, is known for helping Microsoft build — and often repair — business relationships, and experts say that's just what Magic Leap needs.
· Once flush with hype and cash,...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this