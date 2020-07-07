Global  

Tom Hanks said the 'cruel whipmasters at Apple' made him do an interview in front of a blank wall so people couldn't scrutinize things in his home (AAPL)

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Tom Hanks said the 'cruel whipmasters at Apple' made him do an interview in front of a blank wall so people couldn't scrutinize things in his home (AAPL)· Actor Tom Hanks discussed his new war movie "Greyhound" that will debut on Apple TV Plus in a recent interview with The Guardian.
· According to Hanks, Apple instructed him to use a blank wall as his background in the interview with the outlet's reporter, perhaps to prevent anything in his home — such as books on a shelf...
