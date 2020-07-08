|
A San Francisco tech CEO was filmed leveling a racist rant against an Asian family at a California restaurant
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
· The CEO of a San Francisco tech startup was caught on camera aiming a racist rant at an Asian family at a California restaurant over the July Fourth weekend.
· Solid8 CEO Michael Lofthouse can be seen and heard saying "Trump's gonna f--- you" and "you f------ Asian piece of s---."
· One of the family members posted the...
