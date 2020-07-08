Microsoft Teams' new features to use AI and its smart assistant in video conferencing show it's no longer just playing catch up with Zoom

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Changes We NEED in Grand Theft Auto 6



GTA V was great, but that doesn't mean Rockstar has nothing to improve! For this list, we’re taking a look at several features and mechanics that need to be fixed before the release of the sixth.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:11 Published 5 hours ago Quarantine hasn't stopped Americans from meeting new people, online that is



Americans have met an average of 10 new people online during their time in self-isolation, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 Americans about their digital communication habits while.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 8 hours ago Standard Media Index Plans International Growth For Ad Price Measurement As Tatta Joins



A company which crunches the data on 85% of US ad spending in order to help agencies and others better price their business says it wants to roll the same features out to 12 other countries this year... Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:51 Published 11 hours ago

Tweets about this