Microsoft Teams' new features to use AI and its smart assistant in video conferencing show it's no longer just playing catch up with Zoom

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Microsoft Teams' new features to use AI and its smart assistant in video conferencing show it's no longer just playing catch up with Zoom· Microsoft Teams announced some new features Wednesday, including a new "together mode" that makes it look like people in the same room and an integration with its smart assistant Cortana. 
· The new tools set Microsoft's videoconferencing system apart from competitors like Zoom and Google Meet: "It really highlights...
