The Supreme Court will hear Facebook's bid to stop a class-action lawsuit that could cost the company billions (FB)
Friday, 10 July 2020 () · The Supreme Court has agreed to consider a bid from Facebook to challenge a class-action lawsuit against the company over Facebook's handling of automatic text messages.
· Facebook was sued by a man who received text message notifications from the platform despite never having a Facebook account, violating an anti-robocall...
