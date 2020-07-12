Global  
 

How to watch Ubisoft's Forward game conference

The Verge Sunday, 12 July 2020
How to watch Ubisoft’s Forward game conferenceUbisoft is hosting a digital press conference to show off what would have been its slate of E3 game announcements. The event is called Ubisoft Forward, and though it’s a strange time for the studio to announce new projects — amid several high-level execs leaving the company after being accused of sexual misconduct and harassment — that hasn’t slowed it down. You can expect to see “plenty of exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and much more,” according to the publisher. With several games in development, like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion to name two anticipated examples, there’s plenty still to show off. Perhaps we’ll see some extended PS5 and Xbox Series X gameplay demos for those games and hopefully others, like...
