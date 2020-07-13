Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft Flight Simulator takes off August 18 in three editions for PC

PC World Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
One of Microsoft’s iconic games, the rebooted Microsoft Flight Simulator, will take off on August 18 in three digital editions for PC, the company said Monday. It will be free for those who own Microsoft’s Game Pass for PC, and is available for pre-downloading beginning today.

Microsoft’s Flight Simulator comes in three separate editions: the $60 Standard EditionRemove non-product link, the $90 Deluxe EditionRemove non-product link, and the whopping $120 Premium Deluxe EditionRemove non-product link, all of which will be available when the game launches. Game Pass for PC subscribers will receive the Standard Edition for free.

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Microsoft’s Flight Simulator 2020 will launch on August 18

 After a series of closed alpha tests, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studios today announced that the next-gen Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will...
TechCrunch

Microsoft Flight Simulator landing on Windows 10 very shortly

 Fans of Microsoft’s famous Flight Sim won’t have long to wait until the latest incarnation arrives. This promises to be the most detailed and authentic...
betanews


Tweets about this

tenforever

SHASHANK Pawar Microsoft Flight Simulator takes off August 18 in three editions for PC https://t.co/Ut8Wnv2ljg 3 minutes ago

markhachman

Mark Hachman With 150GB of required assets for the core Flight Simulator 2020 game itself, Microsoft may have made 128GB SSD and… https://t.co/WTuntZbhVj 13 minutes ago

bloody_osh

Oshin Microsoft Flight Simulator Takes Off Next Month With Three Different Pricing Tiers #MicrosoftFlightSimulator… https://t.co/V9BAFD6gut 1 hour ago

KnowTechie

KnowTechie Microsoft Flight Simulator takes to the skies on August 18th on PC https://t.co/7fz9PzrQrk https://t.co/5sGdqPaHfx 2 hours ago

TheGamersTemple

The Gamers Temple Microsoft Flight Simulator takes flight in August. #games #MFS #MicrosoftFlightSimulator @MSFSofficial… https://t.co/m3oVL3ugtR 3 hours ago

USgamernet

USgamer Microsoft Flight Simulator Takes Off Next Month With Three Different Pricing Tiers https://t.co/MiLKb6LqZy https://t.co/RmoQE9PimH 3 hours ago

GamingOnPCcom

Gaming on PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Takes off in August https://t.co/3G9k5td3E5 4 hours ago

Thehell88

Theory of Everything Microsoft Flight Simulator's first closed beta takes flight on July 30 https://t.co/cjPmMOgPHs https://t.co/yaBZkeGku4 11 hours ago