Microsoft Flight Simulator takes off August 18 in three editions for PC

One of Microsoft’s iconic games, the rebooted Microsoft Flight Simulator, will take off on August 18 in three digital editions for PC, the company said Monday. It will be free for those who own Microsoft’s Game Pass for PC, and is available for pre-downloading beginning today.



Microsoft's Flight Simulator comes in three separate editions: the $60 Standard Edition, the $90 Deluxe Edition, and the whopping $120 Premium Deluxe Edition, all of which will be available when the game launches. Game Pass for PC subscribers will receive the Standard Edition for free.



