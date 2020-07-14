Google may put $4 billion into India's Reliance Jio, months after Facebook invested $5.7 billion
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () · Google is in talks to invest as much as $4 billion into Indian telecoms provider Reliance Jio, according to Bloomberg.
· Google may announce the investment within weeks, and the cash injection would follow a similar investment by Facebook into Jio of $5.7 billion.
· Jio is a fast-growing telecoms operator in India with...
Sundar Pichai announced that Google will be investing aproximately $10 billion in India in the next few years. In his keynote address at Google for India event, the CEO of Google and Alphabet said, “Today, I’m excited to announce Google for India digitization fund. Through this effort, we will...
Reliance on Wednesday announced that it has developed 5G telecom solutions. Speaking at the annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance head Mukesh Ambani said Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G..
