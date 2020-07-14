Global  
 

Google may put $4 billion into India's Reliance Jio, months after Facebook invested $5.7 billion

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Google may put $4 billion into India's Reliance Jio, months after Facebook invested $5.7 billion· Google is in talks to invest as much as $4 billion into Indian telecoms provider Reliance Jio, according to Bloomberg.
· Google may announce the investment within weeks, and the cash injection would follow a similar investment by Facebook into Jio of $5.7 billion.
· Jio is a fast-growing telecoms operator in India with...
