|
German court rules Tesla's Autopilot claims are misleading and bans the company from using them in ads (TSLA)
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
· A German court on Tuesday banned Tesla from repeating more of its Autopilot claims in advertising, which it said are misleading.
· An industry group tasked with policing anti-competition laws originally brought the suit.
· Tesla can appeal the decision.
· For years, CEO Elon Musk has made bold predictions — most of...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this