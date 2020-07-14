Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

German court rules Tesla's Autopilot claims are misleading and bans the company from using them in ads (TSLA)

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
German court rules Tesla's Autopilot claims are misleading and bans the company from using them in ads (TSLA)· A German court on Tuesday banned Tesla from repeating more of its Autopilot claims in advertising, which it said are misleading. 
· An industry group tasked with policing anti-competition laws originally brought the suit. 
· Tesla can appeal the decision.
· For years, CEO Elon Musk has made bold predictions — most of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Guy sues Apple for $2 trillion over 2018 iPhone repair [Video]

Guy sues Apple for $2 trillion over 2018 iPhone repair

A Missouri man is suing Apple, claiming that the company kept his iPhone after he went to get it repaired...and used “special features” available on his phone to create features for future iOS..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:30Published

Tweets about this