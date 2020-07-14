Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 75% off Nike, adidas, The North Face, more Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Garage Sale offers *up to 75% off* top brands including Nike, The North Face, adidas, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Nike Renew Run Running Shoes are sure to boost your summer workouts. Originally priced at $90 however, during the sale they’re marked down to *$60*. These shoes are curved for quick movements and made of lightweight material, which won’t weigh you down. Designed for comfort, this style also has a multi-layer cushioning. Plus, they’re available in several color options as well as a women’s style for the same price. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.



more…



The post Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 75% off Nike, adidas, The North Face, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ten dead and dozens more missing as flash floods hit Indonesia



Ten people were killed and dozens more missing after flash floods hit Indonesia last today (July 14). Homes were battered with the torrent and cars were washed away following heavy rain in the South.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:25 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Hautelook’s Gym Essentials Sale takes up to 60% off Nike, adidas, more Hautelook’s Gym Essentials Sale offers* up to 60% off* select styles from top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, The North Face,...

9to5Toys 1 week ago





Tweets about this