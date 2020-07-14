Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 75% off Nike, adidas, The North Face, more
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Garage Sale offers *up to 75% off* top brands including Nike, The North Face, adidas, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Nike Renew Run Running Shoes are sure to boost your summer workouts. Originally priced at $90 however, during the sale they’re marked down to *$60*. These shoes are curved for quick movements and made of lightweight material, which won’t weigh you down. Designed for comfort, this style also has a multi-layer cushioning. Plus, they’re available in several color options as well as a women’s style for the same price. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
