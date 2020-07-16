Hit movies like 'Jurassic Park' and 'The Matrix' are set to leave Peacock just 2 weeks after its national launch Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Some popular movies like "Jurassic Park" and "The Matrix" are set to leave NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock, two weeks after its Wednesday launch.

· A Peacock spokesperson told Business Insider that "movies will come and go from the platform regularly" and that film windowing is a "standard industry... · Some popular movies like "Jurassic Park" and "The Matrix" are set to leave NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock, two weeks after its Wednesday launch.· A Peacock spokesperson told Business Insider that "movies will come and go from the platform regularly" and that film windowing is a "standard industry 👓 View full article

