Hit movies like 'Jurassic Park' and 'The Matrix' are set to leave Peacock just 2 weeks after its national launch

Business Insider Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Hit movies like 'Jurassic Park' and 'The Matrix' are set to leave Peacock just 2 weeks after its national launch· Some popular movies like "Jurassic Park" and "The Matrix" are set to leave NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock, two weeks after its Wednesday launch.
· A Peacock spokesperson told Business Insider that "movies will come and go from the platform regularly" and that film windowing is a "standard industry...
Video Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Published
News video: ‘We’re Going After Everyone’ with Growth Strategy: Peacock’s Patricia Hadden

‘We’re Going After Everyone’ with Growth Strategy: Peacock’s Patricia Hadden 04:58

 Comcast's NBCUniversal entered the video streaming market with the launch of Peacock, which is now available on multiple platforms to watch on TV and mobile devices. The ad-supported service has a mix of live and on-demand programming including movies, news, sports, reality series and late-night...

