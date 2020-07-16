Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Cuomo says New York will launch a 'full investigation' into the Twitter hack that compromised accounts belonging to Obama, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, and more (TWTR)

Business Insider Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Gov. Cuomo says New York will launch a 'full investigation' into the Twitter hack that compromised accounts belonging to Obama, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, and more (TWTR)· New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state will launch an investigation into the Twitter hack that compromised dozens of prominent accounts Wednesday.
· Hackers took over accounts belonging to Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and others and used them to post messages urging people to hand...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News

Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News 02:42

 India can breach 1 million Covid cases today; India seeks unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav aftre Pakistan claimed he did not seek review of death sentence; UGC releases responses from universities on conduct of final year exams, no final word on exam yet; Bihar bridge collapses 29 days after...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The High Line Among Many Low-Risk Outdoor And Indoor Attractions Reopening In Phase 4 In New York City [Video]

The High Line Among Many Low-Risk Outdoor And Indoor Attractions Reopening In Phase 4 In New York City

New Yorkers should know soon exactly what Phase 4 reopening will look like in the city. More low-risk indoor and outdoor attractions are already opening their doors. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:55Published
Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam [Video]

Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam

Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & others were hacked by scammers on 15 July. The handles sent out tweets with an address linked to an apparent Bitcoin scam. The tweets promised to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:38Published
Expert on Twitter hack: It was 'highly' effective [Video]

Expert on Twitter hack: It was 'highly' effective

The Twitter account of major companies and individuals have been hacked to promote a bit-coin scam. The accounts include former Vice President Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Apple, and Bill Gates. Twitter is..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitter saw $1.3 billion in market value wiped out after a massive hack targeted Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, and other prominent accounts (TWTR)

Twitter saw $1.3 billion in market value wiped out after a massive hack targeted Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, and other prominent accounts (TWTR) · Twitter's market value took a hit after a colossal hack compromised the accounts of politicians and tech leaders including Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Jeff...
Business Insider

Twitter CEO apologises after high profile users hacked by Bitcoin scammers

 Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) co-founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey has apologised after several of the platforms high-profile users including Elon Musk,...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this