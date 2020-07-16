Gov. Cuomo says New York will launch a 'full investigation' into the Twitter hack that compromised accounts belonging to Obama, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, and more (TWTR) Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

· New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state will launch an investigation into the Twitter hack that compromised dozens of prominent accounts Wednesday.

· Hackers took over accounts belonging to Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and others and used them to post messages urging people to hand... · New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state will launch an investigation into the Twitter hack that compromised dozens of prominent accounts Wednesday.· Hackers took over accounts belonging to Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and others and used them to post messages urging people to hand 👓 View full article

