Selena Gomez used a mobile 3D scanning 'spaceship on wheels' that trained 200 cameras on her to film her socially distant 'Past Life' music video Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· Selena Gomez's music video for her new song "Past Life" features the singer's face embedded in the sweeping landscape views.

· The effect is thanks to Scan Truck, a mobile 3D studio that is popular in Hollywood and involved in such film projects as "The Avengers: Endgame" and "Venom."

