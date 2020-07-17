Global  
 

NASA astronauts set to return to Earth in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon on August 2nd

The Verge Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
NASA astronauts set to return to Earth in SpaceX's Crew Dragon on August 2nd

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are tentatively scheduled to return to Earth inside SpaceX’s new Crew Dragon capsule on August 2nd. It’s the same Crew Dragon vehicle that launched the astronauts to space at the end of May — marking the first time a privately made spacecraft had carried people to orbit.

For now, NASA plans for the duo, currently on board the International Space Station, to board the Crew Dragon on August 1st. They’ll then be back on the ground sometime the next day, according to NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, who noted that weather will be a major factor in the return date. The departure will cap off a two-month stay on the ISS for Behnken and Hurley. While in space, they’ve both been very busy, with...
