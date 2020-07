Jeff Bezos added $13 billion to his net worth on Monday, his highest one day increase yet Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

· Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon, added a record $13 billion to his net worth on Monday, Bloomberg reported.

· He's now worth $189.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

· Bezos is also on track to become the first trillionaire in the US by 2026, Business Insider reported.

