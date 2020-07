Solar power could become cheaper and more efficient thanks to a new method that creates electricity from invisible light Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· Two recent studies signal major breakthroughs in solar energy that could make solar panels cheaper and more efficient.

· In the first, researchers uncovered a method of converting low-wavelength light that's invisible to the human eye into electricity, suggesting more energy can be harvested from sunlight.

