Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Companies are turning to serverless technology, made popular by clouds like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, as a way to cut costs by making more efficient use of cloud infrastructure (AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Companies are turning to serverless technology, made popular by clouds like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, as a way to cut costs by making more efficient use of cloud infrastructure (AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL)· Serverless computing, which allows developers to run applications without having to manage the underlying cloud infrastructure, has a pricing model that can help companies make more efficient use of their IT budgets
· With serverless computing, the application literally calls into being the cloud infrastructure it needs,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Most people depend on the internet to learn new skills before turning to their loved ones [Video]

Most people depend on the internet to learn new skills before turning to their loved ones

Americans now consult 'How To' videos to learn something new, with top life 'hack' search terms including how to play the guitar, edit photos and stain removal.A study of 2,000 adults found 82 percent..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Why Americans are willing to spend more to support small businesses [Video]

Why Americans are willing to spend more to support small businesses

Nearly half of small business owners say they're looking to consumers to shop small in order to keep their businesses open while their doors are closed due to COVID-19, according to new research. A new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Track and trace  “Safe 2 Serve” app helps thirsty punters. [Video]

Track and trace  “Safe 2 Serve” app helps thirsty punters.

When pubs, restaurants and cafes all opened their doors earlier this month, one of the key issues around reopening was the challenge of collecting and storing customers’ data to enable track and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon Web Services pioneered serverless computing in 2014, and Microsoft and Google followed suit. Here's why companies are turning to this new technology to cut cloud costs and make life easier for developers. (AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL)

Amazon Web Services pioneered serverless computing in 2014, and Microsoft and Google followed suit. Here's why companies are turning to this new technology to cut cloud costs and make life easier for developers. (AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL) · Companies are increasingly turning to serverless computing as a way to both cut cloud costs and simplify the lives of software developers.  · Amazon Web...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

FarrahC32

Farrah RT @rosaliechan17: Companies are turning to serverless technology, made popular by clouds like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, as a way to c… 4 hours ago

Underline_API

Underline API RT @husseinshoboksh: Companies are turning to serverless technology, made popular by clouds like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, as a way to… 1 day ago

husseinshoboksh

حسين شبكشي Companies are turning to serverless technology, made popular by clouds like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, as a way… https://t.co/tbMTbYfDfG 1 day ago

metoscm

METOS CM Companies are turning to serverless technology, made popular by clouds like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, as a way… https://t.co/5fgHfLJnyA 1 day ago

rosaliechan17

Rosalie Chan RT @rosaliechan17: In 2014, @awscloud pioneered a new way of cloud computing called serverless, and @Microsoft and @googlecloud followed su… 1 day ago

utollwi

William Toll Companies are turning to serverless technology, made popular by clouds like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, as a way… https://t.co/gbv3PAXQT0 2 days ago

CopiousProject

F Herrman Chipiro RT @JVLevEsq: Companies are turning to #serverless technology, made popular by clouds like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, as a way to cut c… 2 days ago