Some US investors of Bytedance, including Sequoia Capital, are reportedly considering buying a majority stake in TikTok
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
· Some US investors of Chinese tech giant Bytedance are considering buying a majority stake in TikTok, according to an Information report.
· A decision has not been made yet. The US investors involved in the deal could possibly include Sequoia Capital, a famed Silicon Valley venture firm.
· The report comes as Bytedance...
