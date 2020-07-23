Global  
 

Apple stops signing iOS 13.5.1 blocking downgrades from iOS 13.6

9to5Mac Thursday, 23 July 2020
Apple stops signing iOS 13.5.1 blocking downgrades from iOS 13.6Following the release of iOS 13.6 to the public last week with Apple News+ Audio and Car Key, Apple today has stopped signing iOS 13.5.1. That means users can no longer downgrade from iOS 13.6 to iOS 13.5.1.

The post Apple stops signing iOS 13.5.1 blocking downgrades from iOS 13.6 appeared first on 9to5Mac.
