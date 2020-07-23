Apple stops signing iOS 13.5.1 blocking downgrades from iOS 13.6
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Following the release of iOS 13.6 to the public last week with Apple News+ Audio and Car Key, Apple today has stopped signing iOS 13.5.1. That means users can no longer downgrade from iOS 13.6 to iOS 13.5.1.
