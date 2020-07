You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Facebook Labeling Posts From Trump, Biden



After President Donald Trump posted an unfounded claim to Facebook on Tuesday that mail-in voting could lead to a "corrupt election," the social network slapped a label on it. But the label did not.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33 Published 2 days ago Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself



Brad Parscale can now count himself among the countless Trump administration officials who have faced the wrath of POTUS. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager is to be demoted to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago Alleged Trump supporter beaten by protesters at Black Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn



Clashes broke out between Black Lives Matter protesters and pro-police protesters in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on Sunday (July 12). Footage shows an alleged Donald Trump supporter being beaten by.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:43 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this Principal-IT Facebook is not taking down a misleading Trump campaign ad that shows a fight between protesters and police in Ukra… https://t.co/0K9ycDpSB6 9 minutes ago Tech Insider Facebook is not taking down a misleading Trump campaign ad that shows a fight between protesters and police in Ukra… https://t.co/fgkYG4QpNx 19 minutes ago