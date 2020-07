How to play Apple Music on Sonos speakers, and stream music in every room of your home Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

· You can play Apple Music on a Sonos speaker by logging into your Apple Music account through the Sonos app.

· Sonos lets you stream nearly every major music app, including staples like Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal.

