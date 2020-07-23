Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft reported a blockbuster quarter and looks poised for more growth, but analysts have some 'key concerns' including a slowing growth rate for the Azure cloud (MSFT)

Business Insider Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Microsoft reported a blockbuster quarter and looks poised for more growth, but analysts have some 'key concerns' including a slowing growth rate for the Azure cloud (MSFT)**

· *Microsoft released fourth-quarter and 2020 fiscal year earnings on Wednesday, beating analyst estimates in many ways, but falling short in key areas.*
· *While Microsoft stock is down more than 3 percent mid-day Thursday to less than $205 per share, the earnings report was largely received positively by Wall Street...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Netflix forecasts weaker subscriber growth [Video]

Netflix forecasts weaker subscriber growth

Netflix on Thursday elevated its content chief Ted Sarandos to co-CEO, as the company forecast its subscriber growth during the coronavirus pandemic would slow even more than Wall Street expected..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:12Published
7 Fast-Growing Jobs That Pay Entry-Level Workers Well [Video]

7 Fast-Growing Jobs That Pay Entry-Level Workers Well

Is job growth in your field expected to grow by 9% or more by the year 2028? These 7 careers are booming, and they pay entry-level employees handsomely, too.

Credit: GOBankingRates     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft sees cloud computing business Azure post under 50% quarterly sales growth for first time

 Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw its shares retreat in pre-market trade on Thursday after the software giant revealed that its flagship cloud computing business...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

KaydenFather

The Consigliere RT @businessinsider: Microsoft reported a blockbuster quarter and looks poised for more growth, but analysts have some 'key concerns' inclu… 20 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Microsoft reported a blockbuster quarter and looks poised for more growth, but analysts have some 'key concerns' in… https://t.co/7fAaq02iLM 50 minutes ago