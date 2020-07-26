This week’s top stories: iOS 14 changes, Face ID on the Mac, Apple’s clean energy goal, more
Sunday, 26 July 2020 () *In this week’s top stories: *iOS 14 beta testing continues, we round up everything we know about the iPhone 12, Apple’s environmental commitment, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
more…
The post This week’s top stories: iOS 14 changes, Face ID on the Mac, Apple’s clean energy goal, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Taipei — Taiwan's outlying atolls of Wuqiu, Donsha and Taiping could be vulnerable to surprise attacks by China, according to former deputy commander of the Taiwanese air force Chang Yen-ting. Speaking at a conference Tuesday, Chang says these positions are "hard to defend."
According to...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Google plans to build a new underwater cable to connect the U.S., Britain and Spain. Writing in a news release, Alphabet Inc. states that the data cable will link New York..
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Tech CEOs were questioned today by lawmakers on the antitrust panel. Financial Focus is sponsored..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:22Published