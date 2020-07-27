Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Walmart Plus, Walmart's Amazon Prime competitor, will reportedly cost $98 a year

Business Insider Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Walmart Plus, Walmart's Amazon Prime competitor, will reportedly cost $98 a year 

· Walmart+, the company's Amazon Prime competitor, is expected to launch this month, according to a report first published in Recode. 
· The retailer is expected to set the annual Walmart+ subscription price at $98 per year.
· The service will reportedly include same-day delivery of groceries and fuel discounts among...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Walmart+ nears launch date [Video]

Walmart+ nears launch date

Walmart+ nears launch date, a subscription service similar to Amazon Prime.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published
Walmart Plus vs Amazon Prime — The Competition Is About To Begin [Video]

Walmart Plus vs Amazon Prime — The Competition Is About To Begin

If you love online shopping, get ready for Walmart Plus.

Credit: GOBankingRates     Duration: 00:58Published
Walmart to Launch a Subscription Service to Compete With Amazon Prime [Video]

Walmart to Launch a Subscription Service to Compete With Amazon Prime

Walmart to Launch a Subscription Service to Compete With Amazon Prime The price of the membership service, Walmart Plus, will be $98 a year. An Amazon Prime membership costs $119 a year. Walmart has..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this