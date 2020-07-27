Walmart Plus, Walmart's Amazon Prime competitor, will reportedly cost $98 a year Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )





· Walmart+, the company's Amazon Prime competitor, is expected to launch this month, according to a report first published in Recode.

· The retailer is expected to set the annual Walmart+ subscription price at $98 per year.

· The service will reportedly include same-day delivery of groceries and fuel discounts among... · Walmart+, the company's Amazon Prime competitor, is expected to launch this month, according to a report first published in Recode.· The retailer is expected to set the annual Walmart+ subscription price at $98 per year.· The service will reportedly include same-day delivery of groceries and fuel discounts among 👓 View full article

