Walmart Plus, Walmart's Amazon Prime competitor, will reportedly cost $98 a year
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
· Walmart+, the company's Amazon Prime competitor, is expected to launch this month, according to a report first published in Recode.
· The retailer is expected to set the annual Walmart+ subscription price at $98 per year.
· The service will reportedly include same-day delivery of groceries and fuel discounts among...
